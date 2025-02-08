The top 3 players to watch in the FA Cup this weekend

The FA Cup returns as teams from across the football pyramid compete for the oldest cup competition in the world, here are three of the top players to watch this weekend.

HARVEY ELLIOTT

Liverpool are in incredible form at the moment under manager Arne Slot who has led his side to not only the top of the Premier League but also top of the Champions League. The Reds are currently still in every competition and are on course to lift at least one piece of silverware at the end of the season if fate goes their way.

Slot’s men will be preparing for Championship side Plymouth Argyle this weekend who currently sit bottom of the league under manager Miron Muslic who was appointed only last month after the departure of Wayne Rooney. The Dutchman will likely play a mix of youth players and senior stars who can finish the game off in the first half if possible.

Elliott is one of those players is a player who many think should be starting for both Liverpool and the England side who could use his creativity. Last season Harvey really made the engine tick going forward and in recent games, he has shown his worth with two goals against PSV Eindhoven and Lille whilst bagging an assist against Brentford.

The 21-year-old has bags of potential and former boss Jurgen Klopp conceded that he did not use him enough under his reign. Elliott should certainly get his chance against a Plymouth side who are struggling and many will hope Slot sees his ability once more.

ALEXANDER ISAK

Newcastle United striker Isak is perhaps the best striker in the world at the moment and many were surprised he did not make a move elsewhere this winter. The Magpies are set to face Championship side Birmingham City this weekend and after the Swedish international was brought off before the 90-minute mark manager Eddie Howe will be hoping he is ready again this weekend.

The 25-year-old has 19 goals and 5 assists in just 27 appearances this season alone which makes him one of the hottest strikers in world football.

Transfer speculation linked him to the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona in recent weeks who could not lure away the striker who seems dedicated to Howe’s side. If there is a striker to keep an eye on in the fourth round of the FA Cup it is Isak who cannot stop scoring at the moment.

MORGAN ROGERS

Rogers is perhaps the most talked about English talent at the moment as he continues to perform for Aston Villa under manager Unai Emery. Having just scored his first hat-trick in Europe, as well as making his senior England debut the 22-year-old is heading to the very top of the game much like his international teammate Jude Bellingham.

Villa face a Tottenham side this weekend who are currently in an injury crisis and have leaked 37 goals in 24 Premier League games this season. Rogers scored the only goal the last time these two sides faced each other but that was back in November when manager Ange Postecoglou had a team that was capable of playing on all fronts.

Now, Spurs come off the back of facing Liverpool and will be setting their sights on Manchester United next Sunday in a game between two teams who are nearing the relegation zone at the moment. If any player can punish a weekend Tottenham side it is Rogers and this weekend should see him find the back of the net once again.