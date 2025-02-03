Son on Tottenham's' fixtures: I think this may be our biggest ten days

Son on Tottenham's' fixtures: I think this may be the biggest ten days for this team

Heung-min Son believes Tottenham are entering a crucial 10-day stretch, with their season on the line.

After beating Brentford in the Premier League, Spurs now turn their focus to Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final decider at Liverpool.

They then have an FA Cup clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, as they hope to end the season with a trophy.

"Looking back from the Europa League game too, I think this may be the biggest ten days for this team this season," said Spurs captain Son after their win over Brentford.

"We’ve played well past two games and I always say how I approach every game every season like a final.

"This cup game (against Liverpool) is so important, as it is just one step away from a final. We need to be well prepared, and hopefully we can bring back a positive result so we can head to Wembley. As a team, we need to prepare well for this game so we can be in that situation.

"It was so important to break that losing streak and get that win. It helps build our confidence and find our rhythm. I think we need to praise how all the players played well in a stable defensive structure as well when needed.

"I say again how important it is to get the confidence back in the squad and have a calmer atmosphere in the team.

"We can say it is a difficult and challenging time for us, and a win helps us keep the team united. I think the players need to be praised for the sacrifices they made today and the hard work they put in.

"Players like Ben Davies are always there to motivate the team, and I’m happy to have been helpful to the team as one of the senior players as well. No one compensates players for their hard work, so as captain, I think I gave them praise where it was needed."