Newcastle defender's future hangs in the balance as Leeds rumours shutdown

Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett has been the subject of transfer speculation this week.

The 29-year-old impressed on loan in 2021-22, leading to a permanent move from Aston Villa.

However, Targett has made just 28 appearances since his permanent transfer, featuring only twice this term.

He is currently behind Lewis Hall and Dan Burn in the pecking order, leading to him wanting to go.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Targett, but Leeds Live have refuted that claim.

Chronicle Live does suggest that a deal could happen to another team before the window closes.