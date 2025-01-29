Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Newcastle defender's future hangs in the balance as Leeds rumours shutdown

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle defender's future hangs in the balance as Leeds rumours shutdown
Newcastle defender's future hangs in the balance as Leeds rumours shutdownAction Plus
Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett has been the subject of transfer speculation this week. 

The 29-year-old impressed on loan in 2021-22, leading to a permanent move from Aston Villa

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Targett has made just 28 appearances since his permanent transfer, featuring only twice this term. 

He is currently behind Lewis Hall and Dan Burn in the pecking order, leading to him wanting to go. 

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Targett, but Leeds Live have refuted that claim. 

Chronicle Live does suggest that a deal could happen to another team before the window closes.

Mentions
Targett MattNewcastle UtdLeedsAston VillaPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool striker Cannonier trialling with Leeds
Hull City agree loan deal for Villa starlet Barry until the end of the season
Newcastle to bid for Wolves star Cunha and Burnley's Trafford despite financial limits