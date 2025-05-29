The three Liverpool players who could follow Alexander-Arnold's departure

With Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure from Liverpool confirmed, the club could be in for a huge squad shift in the coming months including four key players.

Andrew Robertson

Andy Robertson has been pivotal in Liverpool's success in recent years, but as he enters the final year of his contract at 31 years old he may be the next to leave the side after Alexander-Arnold. The veteran defender is set to be replaced by Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez, who is heavily linked with the Reds and recently spoke about how he has loved his time at the club.

"Obviously, the club are going to have a busy summer, so we need to see where everyone stands," Robertson remarked. "But it's been a special time here, I loved my time here.

"It's been eight special years, and I've cherished every moment I've played in front of these fans, especially at Anfield. Today was special."

Darwin Nunez

Striker Darwin Nunez is another who may leave the Premier League champions, especially as the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz looks imminent. The Uruguayan has 40 goals and 22 assists in 143 appearances for Liverpool since arriving from Benfica in 2022 in a deal that could eventually cost a club record £85M. Manager Arne Slot may try to recoup some of that money to reinvest in a more consistent forward such as Wirtz or Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

The 25-year-old has struggled for regular starts since the arrival of Slot as head coach with 29 of his 47 appearances this season having come from the bench. Slot has preferred Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo up front instead who have proven to be more consistent in front of goal, on top of their versatility along the front line.

Harvey Elliott

England international Harvey Elliott is also on the verge of leaving the side after very limited minutes under Slo,t who had used him as an asset who can come off the bench and change the game rather than a starter. The midfielder made a number of post,s including one after lifting the trophy last week which attracted attention.

"As a kid kicking a ball in Greece, I could never imagine this day – lifting the Premier League trophy as a Liverpool FC player.

"Five years at this club have taught me what it means to never walk alone: this city, this team, and these fans carried us through every step. I'm overwhelmed with pride in what we've achieved and gratitude for everyone who stood by us. We overcame every challenge together. Greek Scouser's heart is forever with Liverpool."

Elliott is in the same position as Nunez, with Wirtz coming in there does not seem to be a lot of room for the pair who have found themselves slowly shuffling out of the club under Slot. The Dutch boss clearly has a plan as the likes of Kerkez, Wirtz and Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong are due to sign for the side. These plans however may not include the three players who may find themselves at a new club in the coming months.