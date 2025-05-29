Arsenal stunned by RB Leipzig asking price for Sesko

Arsenal chiefs face having to break the bank if they're to land RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners have Sesko on their shortlist as they seek a new centre-forward signing this summer.

The Telegraph says Arsenal have made enquiries with RBL and been informed Sesko won't leave for less than €110m.

RBL management are confident of their bargaining position given Sesko signed a new deal just a year ago to 2029.

Arsenal see Sesko as an alternative to Sporting CP goal-machine Viktor Gyokeres, whose agents met with Arsenal officials last weekend.