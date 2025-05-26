Slot: Trent deserved those cheers from Liverpool fans

Liverpool boss Arne Slot praised home fans for their support of Trent Alexander-Arnold during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

The match marked the fullback's final game as a Liverpool player and after the jeers of a fortnight ago at Anfield, the home support cheered Alexander-Arnold as he came on in the second-half.

Slot remarked: "I think the word 'brilliant' and our fans go together. So, how brilliant they were before the Tottenham game, during the Tottenham game and afterwards, I don't think you see many special celebrations as you saw four weeks ago. I don't think that you see many of them like we had today.

"It's no surprise to me at all that they were brilliant again today as they were throughout the whole season, as they were towards Trent. But maybe it also helps what an unbelievable half he played. The passes he played, if you make a highlight of this, probably it's going to take you three, four or five minutes. The ball to Darwin (Nunez) was another level, was next level.

"He deserved it. I'm very happy for him, for everyone in and around the club that things worked out as they did. I think everybody could see how difficult he had it after the game, and that tells you how hard it is to leave a club like this. That's all we can try to do: to make it so hard for the players to leave. Many of them stay, now Trent has made the decision to go, unfortunately for us. But it was great for him to have a farewell as he had today."