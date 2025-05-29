Delap to snub Man Utd, Newcastle and Forest in favour of Chelsea move this week

Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap is set to agree terms with Chelsea despite interest from several top sides.

Delap is set to leave Town when the summer transfer window opens for business next month, with a £30M release clause becoming active now that Ipswich’s relegation to the Championship has been confirmed. The England Under-21 striker was believed to be leaning towards a switch to United but now according to transfer guru David Ornstein, he looks to be on his way to West London.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Liam Delap suitors being informed he is not joining them, amid preference to sign for Chelsea. Sources at likes of #MUFC #NUFC #EFC #NFFC now aware. 22yo on course for #CFC subject to personal terms + release clause requirements being met”

The 22-year-old striker scored 12 goals in the Premier League for Ipswich this season despite their poor form throughout the season. He is arguably the most sought after player due to his ability and low price which makes him a steal for any side looking to improve their attack this summer.

United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Everton have all held talks with Delap within the past week as they try to convince him of their projects. However, the frontrunners were United and Chelsea and now after United fell in the Europa League final whilst the Blues lifted the Conference League trophy it looks like his head has been turned.

Maresca coached Delap during his time in Manchester City's academy, so there is a personal connection in the deal which may have convinced Delap to make the switch to the club who have now collected every European trophy thanks to a second-half comeback against La Liga side Real Betis. He will also compete with striker Nicolas Jackson who missed a crucial chance in the final for the main role up top in a squad that keeps growing as each season passes.