The three countries Cristiano Ronaldo Jr could represent at international level

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is eligible to play for three different nations should his ability merit the opportunity as he follows in the footsteps of his father.

Having already been involved at Juventus and Manchester United before moving to the Middle East, Cristiano Jr has some boots to fill if he does want to continue his father’s legacy. If he does reach his level, he'll have the chance to represent one of three different nations who would gladly snap him up.

Ronaldo Jr is able to represent Portugal through his father of course but also qualifies for Spain due to FIFA’s rule permitting eligibility after someone has spent three or more years in the nation before turning 10 which he did whilst Ronaldo was at Real Madrid.

Shockingly, Ronaldo Jr was born in California, and it is now being reported that he would qualify to represent the country as a result according to FIFA rules. The youngster will have the chance to play for manager Mauricio Pochettino's side in the future alongside the likes of Giovanni Reynar and Christian Pulisic, who have a bright future ahead of them.

Ronaldo admitted earlier this year that he did not want to pile pressure on his son and wanted to let him pave his own path in the world.

"This generation, it is difficult to tell them something and let them do it,' he said last year. "They will always see their daddy as an example, they see me every day in what I do, at home, in training, or in a game. They see me work a lot.

"Right in this moment, Cristiano want to be a football player but I don't make big pressure, I make a little. He's 14 years old, he has pressure already to be the son of Cristiano (senior). Let him do his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can be a professional player.

"If he doesn't become a player, maybe another job, but I will always support him. We cannot put pressure on our sons because we are famous."