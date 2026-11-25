The rules Mauricio Pochettino has scrapped at Man Utd as players get less days off

Mauricio Pochettino has scrapped a number of rules at Manchester United after just a week in charge.

The Red Devils sit 19th in the 20-team Premier League after 11 games, already 20 points behind leaders Arsenal.

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On top of this, the opening loss to Liverpool equalled the worst-ever result for a new United manager, matching the 4-0 loss suffered by Lal Hilditch in 1926

United have conceded 19 goals in their last six matches and look constantly outplayed and outclassed by every team they come up against.

Pochettino arrived at Carrington on Wednesday after leaving his US national team role and has had just one week to make changes in an attempt to turn his side around.

As per The Mirror, the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has already made several adjustments such as:

No days off after matches: Players must report to Carrington the day after games for recovery sessions and tactical analysis. Under Michael Carrick, players were given the day off after matches, but this will no longer be the case.

Earlier training-ground arrivals: Players have been told to arrive around an hour earlier than previously, according to reports, once more in an effort to get Pochettino's side up to speed.

Body-fat checks: Regular checks will monitor players' physical condition in a move that will be overseen by Pochettino's son and sports scientist Sebastiano.

Head coach, not a manager: Pochettino says he would rather be a head coach than a manager. This is because it allows him to become more involved in training sessions.

He stated "I know that being a head coach, I am the guy that is going to decide the squad for Sunday, and I'm going to pick the starting XI, I'm going to make the changes."

Pochettino is effectively reversing some of Carrick's changes and returning to the demanding fitness culture associated with former head coaches Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag.

United next face Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday night in what is another huge test for Pochettino and his evolving side.