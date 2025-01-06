'The right ingredients': Cech believes compatriot Kinsky can flourish at Tottenham

Kinsky was one of the mainstays of Slavia Prague in the autumn

Premier League icon Petr Cech (42) believes compatriot Antonin Kinsky (21) has 'all the right ingredients' to succeed in the Premier League after he signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Slavia Prague on Sunday.

Cech, who made 443 appearances in the league for Chelsea and Arsenal, has the most clean sheets of any Premier League goalkeeper, making a name for himself with his shot-stopping abilities as well as his dominance in his own box.

Advertisement Advertisement

Since his last appearance in the league back in 2018, only one Czech goalkeeper - Vitezslav Jaros - has played minutes. Now, Kinsky is the next to take up the mantle, having signed a six-year contract with Spurs for a fee of 12.5 million pounds, making him the most expensive goalkeeper from the Czech league to abroad.

Following in the footsteps of Cech can be difficult, but the man himself believes the former Slavia Prague and Pardubice keeper has what it takes to succeed and that he should have no concerns about the step up.

Speaking to The Playbook House, Cech said: "I wouldn't worry about him being at a disadvantage because of his younger age. When we look at the Premier League, it's not uncommon to come across players who are maybe 17 years old.

"When they have something to give to the team, they just play. So I think with Antonin it will be all about his performance."

The Czech goalkeeping pipeline has an excellent reputation in England. Ludek Miklosko, Pavel Srnicek, Jan Stejskal, Radek Cerny and Jan Lastuvka have all played in the top flight and now Cech believes Kinsky can add to that in the Premier League.

"I am very happy that he got the opportunity. The Premier League is the best league in the world and he can build on the tradition that the Czech goalkeeping school has there. It's good for the whole of Czech football," revealed Cech, who also likes the team that chose Kinsky.

"Tottenham is a traditional club that regularly fights for the Champions League. I believe that he will do well and that the club will suit him. The role in the team should suit him because the coach wants the goalkeepers to play with their feet, which is his great asset."

Kinsky will try a foreign adventure for the first time. At 21, he is even younger than Cech was when he transferred to Chelsea.

"I came to England at a similar age. So I would advise him to concentrate mainly on football. To prepare for every training session, for every game and to be on his toes all the time," Cech said.

The now 42-year-old former goalkeeper is often ranked among the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, so it is no surprise that Kinsky was also interested in his opinion on a move to the big London club.

The Chelsea legend explained: "We spoke about the transfer and I told him my opinion. But I don't think he needed it. He is very lucky to have a great family background.

"He and his dad, Antonin Sr., have a great relationship and it's one of the things that has made him move so fast in his career," added Cech, who met Kinsky Sr. while playing for the national team at EURO 2004."

Kinsky Jr. is still waiting for his first national team start, but with a successful autumn and a big transfer, it's only a matter of time before he is preferred to Matej Kovar in the national team goal.

The fight for a place awaits him at Tottenham as well, but with the injury to number one Guglielmo Vicario, the situation is a little easier. He could be in action as early as Wednesday when Spurs take on a rampant Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

"If he starts on Wednesday, it depends on the coach and the current feeling of Antonin. I think if he gets the chance, it could be an advantage for him because he would basically have nothing to lose in that game," said Cech.

"Plus, the coach would let him know he has his confidence. This is always important at the start of a new adventure.

Only time will tell as to whether Kinsky can build on the Czech goalkeeping legacy in the Premier League.