Spurs boss Postecoglou risks FA 'fairness' probe

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou could face a Football Association probe.

The Australian launched into a tirade about fairness after his team lost to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Postecoglou stated that if everything had been equal in the game, his team would have won.

He spoke after a 2-1 loss to the Magpies on Saturday, which keeps his team in the bottom half of the league table.

Postecoglou said afterwards that he was “the angriest he has ever been” after the loss.

He felt that Andy Madley did not give a handball against Newcastle’s Joelinton during the Magpies’ first goal.Per The Mirror, The FA are understood to be keen to stress that nothing is definitive as yet, but that Postecoglou’s comments are being assessed.