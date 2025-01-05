Tottenham boss Postecoglou delivers spiky interview after Newcastle defeat: Pretty evident...

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou delivered a spiky interview after defeat at home to Newcastle on Saturday.

Postecoglou was furious with the match officials, though refused to expand on his complaints in the aftermath.

Speaking to TalkSPORT. Postecoglou said: "Outstanding effort by the players, I couldn't be prouder of them.

"From start to finish, I thought our endeavour, our football, our will to try and play the way we want to, the situation we were in, it was just brilliant.

"On any other day, on a fair and even playing ground, we would have won that game."

Asked to clarify his comment, Postecoglou replied: "Just that we would have won that game if it was an even and fair playing ground, mate."

Pushed about what he thought was unfair about the match, the Spurs manager then said: "I think it's pretty evident what was unfair about it.

Asked to clarify, he responded: "You don't want to have an opinion, you want to ask for my opinion? My opinion is it that it wasn't an even and fair playing field, that's it."

Then asked what had "got it his goat", the Australian stated: "Nothing got my goat.

"I just loved the way my players played and on any other day, that performance would have got the three points.

"Everything we did was outstanding and we deserved to win that game.

"You don't want to say anything? That's fine. You want me to say something? I'm not, I'm just telling you that today, we deserved to win."