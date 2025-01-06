Tribal Football
Spurs chiefs eager to send away Hall
Tottenham are preparing to send highly-regarded midfielder Tyrese Hall out on loan.

The 19-year-old has impressed in Premier League 2 this season, scoring three goals and managing 2 assists.However, The Mirror suggests that Spurs bosses want him to get a taste of senior football.

They feel that a loan move to a team in the second or third tier of English football may be a good idea.

Hall signed a mega five-year contract at Tottenham in May, but has not played for the first team this season.

Spurs will be very careful when choosing a loan club, as they want him to get game time and in a team that plays the right style of football.

