Bayern Munich winger Coman to choose between Arsenal and SPL riches

Kingsley Coman is ready to leave Bayern Munich this summer - though is set to disappoint Arsenal.

Coman has been linked with a summer move to the Gunners.

But Sky Deutschland reports that the winger is set on a move to Saudi Arabia.

The top four clubs in the Saudi Pro League are pushing to sign Coman this summer: Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al Nassr and Al Ahli - all of which are controlled by the Public Investment Fund.

Bayern Munich expect to sell Coman for €50m if he moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Coman will also be offered a salary package worth around €25m NET per season.

