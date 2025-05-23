Tuchel names Toney, FIVE Chelsea players in England squad amid CWC concern

England coach Thomas Tuchel has named Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney in his squad today.

The former Brentford striker has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Saudi side, scoring 22 goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) has scored more in the SPL this term.

Chelsea players Reece James, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, Trevoh Chalobah and Noni Madueke make the cut, while Arsenal defender Ben White misses out despite holding talks with Tuchel leading up to today's announcement. The concern for Chelsea is they will also be competing in the Club World Cup next month.

There will be a six-day England training camp from 4-10 June, including a World Cup qualifier in Andorra on 7 June and a friendly against Senegal on 10 June.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan on-loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Rea; Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)