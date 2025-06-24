Real Madrid set £77M price tag for Rodrygo as Arsenal deal draws closer

Arsenal have targeted Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer but will have to pay a hefty price tag to secure his services.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a lucrative move to the Gunners this summer after he felt like he was underappreciated in a side that includes some of the best players in the world, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius J,r and Jude Bellingham. Now, according to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, there is “a real possibility” of Arsenal completing a deal.

However, the deal in question would be around €90m (£70M) if the Gunners are serious about snapping him up ahead of the new season. This price likely comes as new manager Xabi Alonso has taken a liking to the Brazilian who has featured prominently in the Club World Cup so far this summer.

Rodrygo fell down the pecking order in former manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans towards the end of last term but judging by preseason, it looks like Alonso will hand the winger a bigger first-team role next season. According to The Athletic, Arsenal are prepared to wait for his final decision and whether Real want to sell him but all signs point towards the 24-year-old staying in La Liga.

Alonso spoke confidently ahead of the Club World Cup about Rodrygo and confirmed that although he has had it tough under Ancelotti, he is ready to give his all to Madrid.

"I know what happened, that the end of the season was not easy for him. He took some time that was good for him, to reset his head. We talked from day one and I see him looking forward to enjoying himself with his quality."