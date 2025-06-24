Man United in 'advanced talks' to bring fan favourite back to the club

Man United have reportedly agreed terms with former centre-back Jonny Evans to bring him back to the club as part of their youth coaching set up.

Evans retired from professional football at the age of 37 once his contract with Man United expired at the end of last season.

The Northern Ireland international was brought in help provide depth and experience in a tricky position for Man United back in 2023, going on to make 43 appearances during his second spell with the club.

According to a report from The Athletic, United are now in ‘advanced’ talks with Evans in order to bring him on as a loan manager.

His new position would entail keeping tabs on the development of young academy prospects during their temporary spells away from Old Trafford.