The four players set to leave Man Utd to fund a deal for Cunha this summer

Four players are reportedly set to leave Manchester United this summer to free up funds for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha.

Cunha, who has a £62.5M release clause in his Wolves contract, is expected to leave Molineux at the end of the season as interest grows from several sides including United. Before manager Ruben Amorim can make a move for the talented striker he must sell a number of players to abide by financial rules if the deal is going to happen. 

Two stars who have been highlighted as potential departures as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sacho. Villa have a £40m option to buy Rashford which after his excellent performances, has a strong chance of happening. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s obligation to permanently purchase Sancho has already been activated despite his mixed performances. 

Another loanee Antony, is loving life at Real Betis after scoring five times and assisting a further four goals for teammates since joining in January. Even if Betis cannot cough up the funds to sign the winger he is likely to leave as interest grows in the final stretch of the season. Finally, defender Tyrell Malacia is with PSV Eindhoven and is very unlikely to have a chance under Amorim who will reshape his defense this summer. 

United are set to face competition from a number of Premier League clubs for Cunha, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle all known to be interested. If they want to bring him in this summer then deals will need to be sorted for the many players looking to leave the club first before any offer can be agreed upon. 

