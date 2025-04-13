Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Wolves striker Matheus Cunha angered fans ahead of today's clash with Tottenham.

With Arsenal and Manchester United being linked with Cunha, the Brazil international appeared to take a swipe at fans questioning his commitment.

Cunha posted a photo of himself on Instagram, with the text, "Time to be happy, I'm following my dreams, not yours ... So stay calm."

The post was removed shortly afterwards, but had already caused quite a bit of commotion within the Wolves fan base.

On Friday, Wolves manager Vitor Pereira said: "Next season? I do not know. The focus is on the next game. The focus is on the team and Matheus is part of the team. In the summer we will see what happens, but in my opinion it is normal for a player to have his potential ambition."

 

Original Cunha post
