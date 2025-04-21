Man Utd boss Amorim made beeline for Cunha after Wolves defeat

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was spotted chatting with Matheus Cunha after the final whistle on Sunday.

Just moments after seeing his United team beaten at home 1-0 by Wolves, Amorim made a beeline for visiting striker Cunha.

Cunha had entered the game with Amorim's praise ringing in his ears as the United manager talked up the Brazil striker ahead of the clash.

Cunha is being linked with United before the opening of the summer market and Amorim's post-match actions have set tongues wagging.

The striker signed a new deal with Wolves in February, though a €70m buyout clause was also inserted before he put pen to paper.

