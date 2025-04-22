Man Utd growing confident signing Wolves striker Cunha

Tribal Football
Manchester United are growing confident of clinching a deal for Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

The Brazil international is regarded highly by United manager Ruben Amorim, who spoke effusively about the striker on Friday ahead of Sunday's home defeat to Wolves.

At the final whistle, Amorim was also seen in conversation with Cunha before they both made their way down the players' race.

The Daily Mail says United's current plan is to strike personal terms with Cunha ahead of meeting the £62.5m buyout clause in his contract.

Newcastle United are also keen, but Cunha favours a move to Old Trafford - this despite the potential of a lack of European football next season.

