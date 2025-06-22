Father admits Miller set to leave Motherwell; Prem clubs face disappointment

The father of Lennon Miller admits his son will be leaving Motherwell this summer.

The teen has been watched by Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa this past season. However, a move to Italy has also been mooted for the attacker.

Father Lee Miller, formerly a striker with Falkirk and Aberdeen, said: "I think so, yeah (he will leave). There’s a lot of interest in Lennon. I go on Twitter and it’s a new club every day.

"In terms of bids going in for him, there’s nothing gone in this summer.

"There were a few bids in January and the valuation of Lennon wasn’t met, so it’s one of those ones we’ll just wait.

"Lennon’s on holiday now, he’s chilling out, just relaxing, ready for the season coming ahead but who knows where that’ll be. No idea."

Prem clubs to be disappointed

Miller Snr admits leaving the UK is a likely option.

"His preferable choice would be abroad," he added.

"He’s not just going to go to a club for the sake of it. It needs to have the right environment, it needs to have the right manager, the right club.

"Lennon’s not bothered with the money side of things, that’ll come. Obviously, it’s a short career and you need to earn money.

"But he wants to go and progress his career and then kick on again.

"So, we’ll see. I don’t know what that’ll be. But it needs to be a place where he can then grow again.”