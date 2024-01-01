Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho
Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star

Guardiola has no issues letting midfielder leave Man City

Guardiola has no issues letting midfielder leave Man City
Guardiola has no issues letting midfielder leave this summer
Guardiola has no issues letting midfielder leave this summerAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appears to have given his blessing for the sale of Matheus Nunes.

The Portugal international is being linked with a very surprise move to Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the two teams are rivals, The Mirror states that Guardiola has no issues letting Nunes leave.

The latter is not expected to play very much this term, especially with the return of Ilkay Gundogan.

Chelsea and Newcastle are also admirers of Nunes, who City signed from Wolves a year ago.

Nunes cost a whopping £53M last summer, but only played 17 Premier League games.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepNunes MatheusManchester CityNewcastle UtdFootball TransfersLiverpool
Related Articles
Newcastle want Liverpool's longest serving player after Palace bid rejected
Arsenal "to launch massive Viktor Gyokeres transfer" with £60M bid lined up
Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs