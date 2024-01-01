Guardiola has no issues letting midfielder leave Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appears to have given his blessing for the sale of Matheus Nunes.

The Portugal international is being linked with a very surprise move to Liverpool.

While the two teams are rivals, The Mirror states that Guardiola has no issues letting Nunes leave.

The latter is not expected to play very much this term, especially with the return of Ilkay Gundogan.

Chelsea and Newcastle are also admirers of Nunes, who City signed from Wolves a year ago.

Nunes cost a whopping £53M last summer, but only played 17 Premier League games.