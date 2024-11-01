Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Tactics, personnel & attitude: Why Ruben Amorim will succeed at Man Utd
REVEALED: Barcelona keeper Pena had a 'done deal' with Man Utd

Textor in talks to sell Palace stake with investment firm

Ansser Sadiq
Textor in talks to sell Palace stake with investment firm
Textor in talks to sell Palace stake with investment firmAction Plus
An investment firm appears to have put in an offer for a 45 percent stake in Crystal Palace.

The Premier League club may not be up for sale, but there is still interest in the team.Per The Mail, Sportsbank, a group made up of a collection of investors from North America, Canada, Europe and the Gulf, are putting in a bid of around £230 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The bid is to buy co-owner John Textor's shares, as he wants to invest in a new team.

Textor wants to buy a club outright, but must sell his Palace stake if he is to buy a Premier League team.

Sportsbank are said to be one of three serious bidders for Textor's shares at the present moment.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Emery on Villa EFL Cup exit: We want to trophy here
Emery finds Mings positive in Villa Cup exit
Cunha on Wolves season struggles: We need to believe more and fight to the end