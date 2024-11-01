Textor in talks to sell Palace stake with investment firm

An investment firm appears to have put in an offer for a 45 percent stake in Crystal Palace.

The Premier League club may not be up for sale, but there is still interest in the team.Per The Mail, Sportsbank, a group made up of a collection of investors from North America, Canada, Europe and the Gulf, are putting in a bid of around £230 million.

The bid is to buy co-owner John Textor's shares, as he wants to invest in a new team.

Textor wants to buy a club outright, but must sell his Palace stake if he is to buy a Premier League team.

Sportsbank are said to be one of three serious bidders for Textor's shares at the present moment.