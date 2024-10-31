Emery on EFL Cup loss: We want to get a trophy and it is an objective of mine here

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admitted to his disappointment at losing in the Carabao Cup.

The Midlands club were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the fourth round on Wednesday.

Despite being one of the teams that was seen as a possible winner, Villa are now out.

Post-game, boss Unai Emery stated: "We want to get a trophy and it is an objective of mine here. Last season we played in the Conference League semi-final and got knocked out of two cups, but we got the most important objective, to get the Champions League.

"We are not getting our best performances every match, but we have to try and get it. The players tried to get their best and I have to accept the result and I have to try to understand how Palace achieved the result and how we didn’t.

"I am focusing trying to be intelligent, firstly with the players who are coming back after a long injury and also with players who need chances to play and get minutes and confidence."