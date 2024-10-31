Cunha on Wolves season struggles: We need to believe more and fight to the end

Cunha on Wolves'' tough start to the season: we need to believe more and fight to the end

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha says he remains positive despite the club's poor start to the season.

Wolves are now heading into the 10th game of the season against Crystal Palace this Saturday and after a winless start to the season it feels like it could be make or break for manager Gary O’Neil.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite the poor start, Cunha admitted that this is a crucial part of the season which can be turned around if the squad works hard and relentlessly fights to the very end of each game.

“Football is like other jobs. Of course, you have little bit more emotions between the games, and our weekend is tough knowing you need to get the results, and if not, all the pressure will come to you. But I think the more time you are in the football, the more you can manage this.

“Right now, we know the situation we are in, but I think we are calm. We know the solution of the problems is to keep working and keep our belief, and if we keep doing these kinds of things which are very good in training, then, of course, I think the results will come.”

Cunha explained how despite Palace’s quality, Wolves can overcome them and grab a much needed 3 points to escape the relegation zone.

“For me, this is the most crucial point in the season. Of course, Crystal Palace is also a very good team, but they’ve started the season like us, and we need to be very careful, because they come here with a little bit more power because they won the last game, a very important game also against Tottenham.

“But for both teams, it will be very important, and hopefully it will be the key to changing every single thing, because the games that are coming are more face to face, and then I hope we have more celebrations.”

Wolves have had one of the toughest run of fixtures in the Premier League and Cunha explained that this has had a huge impact on their position in the table.

“But we’ve only played against teams that are at the front of the table, so right now, I hope we can start by winning the next game and this will be like the key of the season to change everything.

“When you look at the situation, we know that come one win, we will get more wins, and then we can feel happier. But, without doubt, this one point felt like something more. It showed that we need to believe more and that we can fight to the end, and then maybe in the end more points will come.”