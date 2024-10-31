Emery on disappointing EFL Cup loss: I am disappointed and frustrated

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery took positives from their loss in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

A reshuffled team was unable to get a win, as they were bundled out by Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

When talking about the performance, Emery chose to focus on defender Tyrone Mings impressing.

He stated: “Today was the match to start playing with Tyrone Mings and to start playing with Kamara. We played one week ago against Bologna in the Champions League. Last year as well we focused the season trying to be intelligent and trying to be strong. This year is the same.

"We are with our way, building the team and our structure. The structure is for all the season. Today we competed, but we lost. We competed with the idea that the players would get their performance. I am disappointed and frustrated, but if I repeated this match 100 times, I would play the same players."

On Mings gaining confidence from this display, he added: "I was trying to get of them 90 minutes, but some players were a little tired. We brought on young players to replace them for fresh legs. They were getting a little bit tired and I think it was the good moment to change Emi and as well John McGinn after his injury one month ago."