Textor confirms Palace sale plans to rescue Europa League hopes

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has confirmed he's trying to sell his stake in the FA Cup winners.

Textor's 43 per cent shareholding is threatening Palace's participation in the Europa League next season as he owns Olympique Lyon, which also have qualified for the competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

UEFA are insisting clubs with the same owners must show there is no co-operation between the clubs if they're to be cleared to compete in European competition.

After meeting with UEFA for two hours yesterday, Textor emerged to announce he was seeking to sell his stake in Palace. He told the Daily Mail: "Look, all of the UK knows that I don’t have decisive influence over Palace. It was a good meeting.

"They listened and we'll see what happens. I wouldn't be trying to sell (his stake) if I did."

The American billionaire also said: "We are trying to help separate it and sell.

"We wanted to buy but it’s become clear that isn’t going to happen and so we’re trying to help Palace and the situation with UEFA. That’s about all I can say."