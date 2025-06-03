Crystal Palace manager Glasner stalls new contract talks

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is stalling on new contract talks.

The Austrian has just led Palace to a first ever FA Cup triumph and has just over a year to run on his current deal.

Glasner, who rejected an approach from Bayern Munich 12 months ago, is keen to stay with Palace, but wants assurances over squad strengthening this summer and beyond.

A source told The Sun: “He has a year left on his deal and is just waiting to see how this summer goes before signing a new one.

“He was very critical of last summer, so the onus is on (chairman Steve) Parish to get deals done in time for pre-season.

“Waiting until the last couple of days to bring in four players wasn’t ideal.”

