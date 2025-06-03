Liverpool boss Slot organises Cherki meeting as Man City push for deal

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has moved to trump Manchester City for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

City have been locked in talks with Cherki and OL about a summer move to England.

However, the Athletic says Slot took time from his holiday break to speak face-to-face with Cherki.

The pair met, though talks beyond that initial meeting have not progressed.

As such, City remain favourites to land Cherki, who can leave OL this summer for €25m. The midfielder's contract runs to 2026.