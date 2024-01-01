Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal
Real Madrid ace Bellingham: Ancelotti threatened to sign Jobe to replace me!
Man Utd worked tirelessly to bring in 5 stars this summer
Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals

Tete set to welcome new signings Andersen and Nelson

Tete set to welcome new signings Andersen and Nelson
Tete set to welcome new signings Andersen and NelsonAction Plus
Fulham star Kenny Tete is ready to welcome new arrivals to the club this week.

The veteran has now played 102 times for the club, seeing relegation, promotion and Premier League stability in that time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The right-back knows that standards are being set even higher with arrivals such as Joachim Andersen and Reiss Nelson.

On Andersen, he stated: “Of course, he knows the club already. I know him really well also from my Lyon days, so it’s really nice to have a good friend and I can play really well with him.

On new arrival Nelson, he added: “Reiss Nelson is a really nice guy as well. I know for sure he will help us because he’s a really good player. Everyone can see what he’s done at Arsenal with his last-minute goals, so we can’t wait to see him score goals for Fulham.

“I think we have a really good group of lads, all roughly the same age and everyone has the same idea, so I think it will fit together really well.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNelson ReissAndersen JoachimTete KennyFulhamLyonArsenalFootball Transfers