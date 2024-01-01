Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Andersen delighted joining Fulham from Palace
Fulham have clinched the signing of Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The Dane moves to Craven Cottage for £30m. He has signed a five-year contract with a 12 month option.

Speaking to FFCtv, Andersen said: “It’s really nice to be here. Feels a little bit like coming home, so it’s a good feeling.

Joachim Andersen signs for Fulham

“Of course, I know the Club, I know how Fulham are playing, I know many players, I know some staff, so I didn’t need anyone to convince me because I knew a lot of things already.

“I had some good talks with the Manager. I know the playing style he likes to play, so it was just a decision I needed to make myself, with my wife and family, and see what’s the best for me, and I think this is a good step for my career.”

Fulham chief Tony Khan added: "I'm thrilled to welcome Joachim Andersen back to Fulham, but this time as a permanent move! Joachim is a formidable and experienced defender, he proved to be a steady leader for us during his previous loan, and I know that he's excited to join us again!"

