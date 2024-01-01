Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer who wants regular game time

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is being linked with a move away from the club.

Newly promoted Premier League side Leicester City are said to be interested in his signature.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nelson, who is on £120,000 per-week wages, does want to move for regular game time.

However, The Telegraph states that his high wages are complicating any deal.

If there is to be a permanent transfer, he would have to lower his demands or get compensation from Arsenal for the gap in wages offered by his potential future team.

Any loan would also have to involve Arsenal paying a portion of his wages for the season.