Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Como 1907 return to Serie A with ambitious new owners and familiar faces
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale

Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer who wants regular game time
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer who wants regular game timeTribal Football
Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is being linked with a move away from the club.

Newly promoted Premier League side Leicester City are said to be interested in his signature.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nelson, who is on £120,000 per-week wages, does want to move for regular game time.

However, The Telegraph states that his high wages are complicating any deal.

If there is to be a permanent transfer, he would have to lower his demands or get compensation from Arsenal for the gap in wages offered by his potential future team.

Any loan would also have to involve Arsenal paying a portion of his wages for the season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNelson ReissArsenalLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arteta confirms Arsenal sales will happen
West Ham go for Arsenal's wantaway Nelson
Prem trio chasing wantaway Arsenal winger Nelson