Fulham signing Andersen slams "cold and cynical" Crystal Palace

Fulham signing Joachim Andersen has taken aim at former club Crystal Palace.

Andersen has signed a five-year deal with the Cottagers and admits the decision was made after Palace failed to offer him the contract he was seeking.

He told TV2: "Palace weren't really not interested in selling, but I'm 28 years old and I had two years left. When they get a great offer, financially it was also a good change for them.

"It was more the length that was important to me, and five years is a long time in the football world. That was actually what decided it for me. And I had a lot of talks with both parties, but I came to the conclusion that this was the best for me.

"I was a little disappointed that Palace could not offer me such a deal (as Fulham could,) in relation to the length.

"It was really a cold and cynical change from Palace, so that they could also earn the last coins from me. But that's how it is, it's business from Palace's side."

