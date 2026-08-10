Terry and Lampard on Mourinho departure: There were tears in the dressing room!

John Terry and Frank Lampard have opened up on Jose Mourinho's Chelsea exit.

Legendary manager Mourinho had delivered two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup in West London but rising tensions with owner Roman Abramovich led to his sacking.

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Mourinho blamed Abramovich and the hierarchy interfering with recruitment whilst his style of play was not attractive enough to the Russian owner.

Chelsea announced in the early hours of 20 September 2007 that they had parted company by "mutual consent” with Mourinho in what was a crushing blow to him and the side.

Lampard and Terry were in tears

A three-part Netflix docu-series titled Mourinho has delved into his time at the club and Lampard, speaking honestly, revealed his departure was devastating.

"I remember him coming into the dressing room and he said to me that he’d been sacked. I couldn’t think about how much this man had helped my career, how much I loved working with him.

"There were tears, which is not normal in the dressing room when a manager leaves."

Terry also revealed how upset he was and admitted that he felt at fault for Mourinho leaving on such bad terms.

"I would leave that pitch in a coffin for him. You’ve got grown men, tears running down their face, not really understanding why. And even still today I’m like, that’s my fault.

"When we drew the Champions League game, my man scored. If I didn’t let that person score, would he have lasted another couple of years? Who knows? I still feel kind of responsible for that, if that makes sense. It’s just disappointing how it all ended, if I’m honest. I absolutely loved him and adored him and was more upset than anyone, to be honest."

Mourinho did return to Stamford Bridge after leaving Real Madrid, winning another league crown and League Cup before being sacked in December 2015. He is yet to return since but fans cannot rule out him taking over the side in the future as he remains in management.