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Mourinho grateful to Vinicius Jr for snubbing Arsenal in favour of Real Madrid renewal

Mourinho grateful to Vinicius Jr for snubbing Arsenal in favour of Real Madrid renewal
Mourinho grateful to Vinicius Jr for snubbing Arsenal in favour of Real Madrid renewalREUTERS

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho admitted that Vinicius Junior's decision to snub Arsenal and sign a new deal is a "source of happiness for all of us."

The 26-year-old’s contract has been a hot topic in the Spanish capital for the past 18-months as he was about to enter the final year of his deal this summer.

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Vinicius has now signed a new six-year deal at Real Madrid, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2032.

Premier League champions Arsenal were reportedly interested in a potential deal, with the Brazil international understood to be open.

It always depended on Real Madrid, however, with Vinicius clearly prioritising a new contract regardless of the interest.

Speaking after the 2-1 pre-season win over Ferencvaros, Mourinho was delighted the superstar opted to remain at the club.

“The most important thing is the renewal. Renewing the contract is a source of happiness for him, of course, but it’s also a source of happiness for all of us,” he said.

Vinicius came on at half-time, his first pre-season appearance his returning from holiday following his participation in Brazil’s World Cup campaign.

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