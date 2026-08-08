The 26-year-old’s contract has been a hot topic in the Spanish capital for the past 18-months as he was about to enter the final year of his deal this summer.
Vinicius has now signed a new six-year deal at Real Madrid, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2032.
Premier League champions Arsenal were reportedly interested in a potential deal, with the Brazil international understood to be open.
It always depended on Real Madrid, however, with Vinicius clearly prioritising a new contract regardless of the interest.
Speaking after the 2-1 pre-season win over Ferencvaros, Mourinho was delighted the superstar opted to remain at the club.
“The most important thing is the renewal. Renewing the contract is a source of happiness for him, of course, but it’s also a source of happiness for all of us,” he said.
Vinicius came on at half-time, his first pre-season appearance his returning from holiday following his participation in Brazil’s World Cup campaign.