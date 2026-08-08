Mourinho grateful to Vinicius Jr for snubbing Arsenal in favour of Real Madrid renewal

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho admitted that Vinicius Junior's decision to snub Arsenal and sign a new deal is a "source of happiness for all of us."

The 26-year-old’s contract has been a hot topic in the Spanish capital for the past 18-months as he was about to enter the final year of his deal this summer.

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Vinicius has now signed a new six-year deal at Real Madrid, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2032.

Premier League champions Arsenal were reportedly interested in a potential deal, with the Brazil international understood to be open.

It always depended on Real Madrid, however, with Vinicius clearly prioritising a new contract regardless of the interest.

Speaking after the 2-1 pre-season win over Ferencvaros, Mourinho was delighted the superstar opted to remain at the club.

“The most important thing is the renewal. Renewing the contract is a source of happiness for him, of course, but it’s also a source of happiness for all of us,” he said.

Vinicius came on at half-time, his first pre-season appearance his returning from holiday following his participation in Brazil’s World Cup campaign.