Mikel Obi shuts down Vinícius Jr. to Arsenal speculation

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has dismissed reports linking Vinícius Jr. with a move to Arsenal, claiming the Brazilian winger is using the speculation to strengthen his contract negotiations with Real Madrid.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel said he is “100% sure” Vinícius will remain in Spain. He acknowledged Arsenal’s status as a top club but insisted playing for Real Madrid offers a different level of prestige.

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The former Nigeria international believes there is no sporting reason for Vinícius to leave the Spanish giants despite ongoing transfer rumours.

“He’s not coming. Forget about that. He’s just using Arsenal to get a better deal. He’s not leaving Real Madrid”, Mikel said.

“I’m sure about that. One hundred per cent. He’s not leaving Real Madrid. Why will he leave? Arsenal is a big team and Real Madrid are not willing to budge. Florentino Perez is not willing to budge, so I don’t think Vini’s coming to Arsenal.

“I’ll probably say that is certain for sure. If he does, that is one hell of a deal. It’s probably going to be the signing of the Premier League so far.

“ It will surely be the biggest transfer of all time in the Premier League. But I just think it’s not going to happen. He’s going to stay at Real Madrid.

“There’s this little thing that happened with him and Jose, when Jose was at Benfica. But I think as professionals, you find a way of working together. Knowing Jose Mourinho, you have a fallout with him and he tells you exactly what he wants. If you do what he wants, you move on and you guys become best pals.

“I’m sure Vini wants to stay at Real Madrid and they also want it to happen. But if he does go to Arsenal, it will be the biggest transfer.”