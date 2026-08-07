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Man City set to make move for Enzo Fernandez after Rodri sale as Maresca plans huge bid
Man City set to make move for Enzo Fernandez after Rodri sale as Maresca plans huge bidREUTERS

Manchester City are reportedly hoping to sign Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez in what would be an incredible move.

Fernandez was suspended last season after statements made concerning his future as he teased a move to Real Madrid, despite the Spanish side not making a bid for the midfielder. 

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Football.London state that to earn his trust back in West London, the Argentina star would probably need to begin by penning a heartfelt apology and potentially signing a new contract to prove his loyalty to Chelsea

As fans expect the 25 year old to return to Chelsea and play a part in their opening clash against Fulham, The Independent report that Premier League rivals Manchester City are exploring a move for him this summer which makes matters more complicated. 

Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore spoke during the World Cup to confirm that his focus was on the tournament, but options to leave Chelsea were being explored. 

"He's only thinking about that and we're looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea, but there's nothing firm or confirmed with any club.” 

Chelsea are said to be demanding £120M for Fernandez whose mind is clearly elsewhere with less than 3 weeks before the season kicks off. 

Although Real Madrid have denied an interest in signing him this summer, City could be the perfect move for Fernandez as Rodri heads to Barcelona which only opens the door for him to step in. 

Fernandez is yet to join the Blues for pre-season and has been on holiday since the World Cup. He has a huge decision on his future to make before he returns. 

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Enzo FernandezEnzo MarescaChelseaManchester CityReal MadridFulhamPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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