Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Barcelona release statement over 'Deco resignation' reports
Beckham Jr hangs up boots at Brentford

Ten Hag wanted to bring back Amrabat but was turned down this summer

Ten Hag wanted to bring back Amrabat but was turned down this summer
Ten Hag wanted to bring back Amrabat but was turned down this summer
Ten Hag wanted to bring back Amrabat but was turned down this summerAction Plus
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saw a transfer request turned down this summer.

The Dutchman was reunited with two players from his Ajax days in Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, talkSPORT states that Ten Hag also wanted to bring back Sofyan Amrabat.

However, INEOS are said to have turned down his request to sign the Moroccan.

Amrabat was on loan at United last term but did not always impress, especially earlier in the season.

But United may find themselves light in midfield this term, with a lot expected of teenager Kobbie Mainoo.

Mentions
Amrabat SofyanHagi IanisMazraoui Noussairde Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedAjaxPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Man Utd close signing of Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
WATCH: Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui fly to England for Man Utd medicals