Ten Hag wanted to bring back Amrabat but was turned down this summer

Ten Hag wanted to bring back Amrabat but was turned down this summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saw a transfer request turned down this summer.

The Dutchman was reunited with two players from his Ajax days in Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, talkSPORT states that Ten Hag also wanted to bring back Sofyan Amrabat.

However, INEOS are said to have turned down his request to sign the Moroccan.

Amrabat was on loan at United last term but did not always impress, especially earlier in the season.

But United may find themselves light in midfield this term, with a lot expected of teenager Kobbie Mainoo.