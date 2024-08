WATCH: Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui fly to England for Man Utd medicals

Bayern Munich defensive pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are in Manchester today.

Centre-half De Ligt and fullback Mazraoui have seen an offer from Manchester United accepted by Bayern.

The pair are now scheduled for their medicals in Manchester and will put pen to paper on United contracts this afternoon.

De Ligt and Mazraoui will move to United for a combined fee of £60m.