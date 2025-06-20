Barcelona to hold talks as Ter Stegen fumes over Garcia signing

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will meet with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who wants to stay and compete for the starting spot.

According to Football Espana, the goalkeeper is set to discuss his future with his manager following the club’s €25m signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barca did not notify the 33-year-old about plans to replace him as number one, but the German goalkeeper remains determined to fight for his place in the team.

Ter Stegen has made 422 appearances for La Blaugrana and was the starting goalkeeper in the club’s last Champions League triumph in 2015.