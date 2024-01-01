Tribal Football
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui

Manchester United have reached terms with Bayern Munich for defensive pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Athletic says United have reached an agreement with Bayern for De Ligt.

The English giants will pay a transfer fee of €45m, plus €5m in bonuses.

De Ligt will sign a contract that runs until the summer of 2029, with an option for another year, once he passes his medical.

Bayern have also accepted United's bid for Mazraoui.

The right-back will vost 15 million euros (172 million kroner), as well as another 5 million euros in bonuses.

Mazraoui is also expected to sign a five-year contract, with an option for another year.

