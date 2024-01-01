Tribal Football
Ten Hag: Van Gaal urged me to reject Man Utd
Erik ten Hag acknowledges Louis van Gaal urged him to ignore the Manchester United job.

Ten Hag will enter his third season in charge at United, though was close to leaving at the end of last term after the arrival of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, the Dutchman has since been confirmed and has signed a new deal.

And he recalled to AD this week:  "When I was just starting, I understood that this was not an easy task.

"Many tried to dissuade me from this, including Louis van Gaal..." 

