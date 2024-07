Man Utd rival Arsenal for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi

Manchester United have expressed interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain Euros winner has been a target for Arsenal and Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Telegraph says United are now getting involved.

Zubimendi has a contract with Real Sociedad that runs until the summer of 2027.

The deal carries a buyout clause of €60m.