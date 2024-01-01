Ten Hag talks up Man Utd target Simons

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised Xavi Simons' performance in Holland's Euros victory over Poland.
United are being linked with PSG midfielder Simons and Ten Hag admits he's a fan.
Speaking inside the NOS Studio, he said: "I think at his club he plays in from the left, now he plays in from the right. But I think he also sometimes plays in from the right at his club.
"He really plays in the 10 position there and that's where his strength lies. I didn't think he was that disappointing. He didn't play the stars from the sky, but I do think he had good positions. A number of good actions, it wasn't always easy to get the ball.
"But I believe he also gave Memphis a forced chance before halftime, so he certainly had his good moments."