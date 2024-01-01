Zenit defender Alip on Man Utd, Man City 'shortlist'

Zenit St Petersburg defender Nuraly Alip is again attracting major transfer interest.

Alip was linked with Manchester United last year and the Premier League giants remain keen, along with PSG and Manchester City.

That's according to Kairat president Kairat Boranbaev, which is where Alip began his career.

A former director of the Kairat academy, Dmitry Galyamin, also told Sport Day: “He is on the short list, given that such clubs have several dozen players per position. If it's real, then it's unlikely.

"Due to his age and level of the team where he plays, one can accept that this could happen. But there are 15-20 such players for each position. This is a normal process. Do I believe in Alip's transfer to one of these clubs? At the moment, no.”