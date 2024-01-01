Ten Hag speaks out about Sancho's future and Yoro injury setback

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about his decision to bring Jadon Sancho back into the side and how Leny Yoro's injury does not affect his plan.

Ten Hag has opened up about Jadon Sancho and how their relationship is better than ever after he returned from his loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The pair had a public falling out last season which led to the loan but time has healed the wound that kept the two apart and now the winger could play a huge role in the upcoming season.

“We left this behind us and we said everything about this,’ said the United boss. ‘We know from each other what the standards are and how we want to work, how we want to collaborate, and we need a good team.”

“We just spoke about the standards, the levels, the abilities. When I took over you need good players to construct a good team and he's definitely a very good player.”

When asked if the forward apologized, he said:

“I think we said everything about it so we left it behind us and I think in our statement it says everything and it was clear and obvious.”

The Dutchman also spoke about discipline in the squad and its importance if the team wants to achieve success.

“I think when you want to play in top football nowadays, you need discipline on and off the pitch. It was always important, but it gets more and more important now because it's the survival of the fittest.”

“You are not a robot; you are not a machine. No-one is. You can only deliver the levels of performance when you do the things right. When you don't do the things right on and off the pitch, then you can't perform.”

On Yoro’s tragic injury against Arsenal during their USA preseason tour but said that the injury would not change his plans.

“No, this will not change anything,” he said. “We have a plan and we stick to the plan.”

This season will decide the 54 year olds future at the club, the FA Cup victory saved him from being let go last season and if the club go without a trophy this year the club could search elsewhere for a new manager to take charge.