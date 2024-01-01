Man Utd face competition as Arsenal confirm Obi-Martin split

Arsenal have confirmed Chido Obi-Martin has not signed a scholarship deal.

Arsenal announced on Tuesday that 11 youth teamers had been secured to scholarship forms - but Obi-Martin is not among them.

Advertisement Advertisement

The record-breaking striker has now cut ties with the Gunners and is now considering his options.

Obi-Martin and his family visited Manchester United's Carrington training HQ last week. However, he also has offers from other English clubs and from Germany.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are also in contact with the 16 year-old Danish centre-forward.