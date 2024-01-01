Man Utd boss Ten Hag wants Sancho stay: He can contribute to our success

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he wants Jadon Sancho to stay this season.

Ten Hag has confirmed the pair have held clear the air talks.

The Dutchman froze out Sancho and sent him on-loan to Borussia Dortmund in January after the winger criticised him online.

Ten Hag told AD: "We spoke well. Anyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects well on that, then draw a line and continue again.

"This club needs good players, and one thing is for sure: Jadon Sancho is a terribly good player.

"I hope the click will come after all, and that it will contribute to our success."