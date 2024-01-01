Yoro spotted using crutches after horror injury against Arsenal

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been seen wearing a protective boot as well as struggling on crutches at the club’s preseason training base after his injury against Arsenal.

Despite being a new £52M signing for United, Yoro was forced off injured during Saturday’s 2-1 pre-season loss to Arsenal at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

The Frenchman went to ground in the 34th minute and required treatment on the pitch before hobbling off shortly afterwards which worried many United fans after being excited to see his potential ahead of next season.

The 18-year-old could barely put any weight on his foot as he left the pitch and went onto the team bus before the final whistle leaving many asking if his injury was as serious as it looked.

Manager Erik ten Hag has not spoken to wider media since Yoro sustained his injury but will likely address the issue in his next press conference ahead of United’s game against Liverpool in South Carolina tomorrow.